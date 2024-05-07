Sapphire Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $2,122.82 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.53 or 0.04825409 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00057555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00020122 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011894 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,740,863,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,720,287,777 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

