CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.47 and last traded at $56.28. 395,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,751,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.06.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3253.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 184,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,258 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

