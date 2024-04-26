Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $2.94 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.0% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 19,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $14.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.46. The stock had a trading volume of 43,845,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,469,439. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.42 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

