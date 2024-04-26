StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Desjardins

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.06.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at StorageVault Canada

CVE:SVI remained flat at C$6.42 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.42.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,179.52.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

