Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $44.54 Million Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the period. RPM International makes up approximately 3.2% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned 0.31% of RPM International worth $44,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in RPM International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.3% in the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 106,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RPM stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.88. 103,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

