iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $511.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,908. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $438.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

