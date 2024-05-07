Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $22,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,595,000 after acquiring an additional 732,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,504,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,843,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,084,000 after acquiring an additional 430,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after purchasing an additional 367,328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.03. 681,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,036. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.64.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

