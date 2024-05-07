MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 45,403 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 3,216 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Starbucks by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,884,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $176,487,000 after purchasing an additional 803,853 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,343,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.69. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $108.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.