Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,224. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.