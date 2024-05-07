Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $15.82 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2,322.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 950.9% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34,907 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.31. 183,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.11. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

