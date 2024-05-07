Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,005 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $16,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.01. The stock had a trading volume of 136,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,947. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $119.69.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

