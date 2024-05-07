Barclays Raises Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $18.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

ZETA has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

ZETA stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.12. 5,616,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,941. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.12. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 37.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Zeta Global by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

