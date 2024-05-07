Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 25,555 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,555 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $58.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,222. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

