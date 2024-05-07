iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 21,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 95,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.30. 1,325,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,703. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.