RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after buying an additional 136,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after purchasing an additional 939,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,140,000 after purchasing an additional 350,025 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.19 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

