Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Decreases By 74.6%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the March 31st total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Down 1.5 %
STBFY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,718. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
