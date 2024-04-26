Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Decreases By 74.6%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 74.6% from the March 31st total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Down 1.5 %

STBFY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,718. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10. Suntory Beverage & Food has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, health supplements, and food for specified health uses.

