Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

Singapore Exchange stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.16. 4,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $98.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.74.

Singapore Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.9009 per share. This is an increase from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Singapore Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 89.27%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

