Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Down 95.8% in April

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,072,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,250. Trans Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
