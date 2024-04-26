Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Down 95.8% in April

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,072,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGGI remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,250. Trans Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, distributes and retails wine under the Zui Xian Gui name in the People's Republic of China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

