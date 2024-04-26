Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Textron updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.

Textron Stock Up 1.9 %

TXT traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $86.49. 952,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,439. Textron has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.81.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

