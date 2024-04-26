New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.25 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,456 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $28,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,965.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,806,409. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $137.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.69. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

