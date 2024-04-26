Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $73.17. 68,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,217. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.62.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

