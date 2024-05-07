Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$49.93 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 24.73%.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Performance

Sprott stock opened at C$56.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$38.43 and a 12 month high of C$58.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.336 dividend. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Report on SII

About Sprott

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.