Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.32. 1,163,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

