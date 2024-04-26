Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Expands By 1,700.0%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Till Capital Stock Up 10.7 %

Till Capital stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.24. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523. Till Capital has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

Get Till Capital alerts:

Till Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 60%. Till Capital’s payout ratio is currently -194.81%.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Till Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Till Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.