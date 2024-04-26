Bank of New Hampshire Sells 7,211 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 147,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $8.07 on Friday, reaching $159.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,845,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.94 and its 200 day moving average is $160.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.43.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

