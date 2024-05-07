Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics to post earnings of ($2.88) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,029.17% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 3,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,923. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Oncternal Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Robert James Wills acquired 6,914 shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,630.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,630.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 10,714 shares of company stock worth $92,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

