Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect Karyopharm Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

KPTI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. 295,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,785. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,149.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,149.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $32,393.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,114 shares of company stock worth $193,053 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

