T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,255,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,576,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,269,000 after purchasing an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,675,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,074,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,196 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,455,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,096,000 after acquiring an additional 316,617 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $31,225,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 677,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,480,635,299.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,347,487 shares of company stock worth $1,031,462,501 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.19. 1,084,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,523,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.16. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

