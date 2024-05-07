EMCORE (EMKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. EMCORE has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.10. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million.

Shares of EMKR stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,476. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.11. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

