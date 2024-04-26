Eley Financial Management Inc Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eley Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 211,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,966,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,796,428. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

