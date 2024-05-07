Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.30. 5,247,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 21,559,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -63.83%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 252.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 103,597 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 523,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 63,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

