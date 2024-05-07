Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Price Up 3%

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $172.23 and last traded at $170.88. 776,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,148,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.38.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Zoetis by 371.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

