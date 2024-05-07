Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.08 and last traded at $50.96. 144,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 347,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAIN. UBS Group raised their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $9,889,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,538,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,122,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Main Street Capital by 13.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

