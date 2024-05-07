Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $441.65 and last traded at $441.53. Approximately 9,437,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 45,301,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.25.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.39.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

