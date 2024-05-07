Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $441.65 and last traded at $441.53. Approximately 9,437,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 45,301,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.25.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.39.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
