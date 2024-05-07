Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.20 and last traded at $44.02. Approximately 2,495,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 15,682,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,560,524,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,158 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,066 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,902 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

