JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $53.34. 877,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,747,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4311 dividend. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 228,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 55,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

