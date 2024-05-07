JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $53.34. 877,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,747,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.4311 dividend. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
