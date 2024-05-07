Bancolombia (CIB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Bancolombia to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.26. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, analysts expect Bancolombia to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Price Performance

CIB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.26. 58,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.8118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bancolombia

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.