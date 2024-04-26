Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Increases By 128.6%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of THBRF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

