Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Increases By 128.6%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the March 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of THBRF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.60. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $2.90.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
