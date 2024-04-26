Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,700 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 790,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGASF remained flat at $0.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Towngas Smart Energy has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile
