The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 376,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,182. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

The Swatch Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.2039 dividend. This is a boost from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

