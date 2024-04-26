thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the March 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

Shares of TKAMY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.59). thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.