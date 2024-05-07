Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Piper Sandler

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

NYSE:MOS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 901,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,969,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 29.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 91.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Mosaic by 41.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 94,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 357,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after buying an additional 139,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

