MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 13,264 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.4% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $93.52. 2,709,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,173,119. The company has a market capitalization of $141.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

