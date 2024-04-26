WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $224.17 and last traded at $225.22. 14,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 133,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

WD-40 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 942 shares of company stock valued at $226,897 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 1.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 9.9% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

