Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $240.33. The company had a trading volume of 123,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,165. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

