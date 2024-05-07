Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.13% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMA opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $631.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.03.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

