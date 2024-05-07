X Financial (NYSE:XYF) to Issue $0.17 Semi-Annual Dividend

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

X Financial Stock Performance

Shares of XYF stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $189.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25. X Financial has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $167.98 million for the quarter.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

