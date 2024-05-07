Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $400.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.98. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.39 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.00.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total transaction of $6,051,220.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at $317,162,563.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,442 shares of company stock worth $82,702,867. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

