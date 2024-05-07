iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 929,926 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after buying an additional 729,100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at about $24,739,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,507,000 after buying an additional 436,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,830,000.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

