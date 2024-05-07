H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Holdings Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of H&R Block worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,504 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in H&R Block by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after acquiring an additional 263,546 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth $9,438,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,007,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,394,000 after acquiring an additional 188,023 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth $7,671,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.62. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.90.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

